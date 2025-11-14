Police Foil Bandits’ Attack In Kwara Community, Kill One Suspect

The Kwara State Police Command has recorded another major operational breakthrough powered by strategic policing vision and an intelligence-led security framework.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejite-Adeyemi, Sao: “Acting on actionable intelligence on 13th November, 2025 at about 1000hrs, Police operatives and vigilante members executed a rapid tactical deployment to Adekanbi village via Bode-Saadu, where armed bandits were sighted occupying a fortified hill-top.

“On arrival, the hostile elements initiated gunfire, prompting a swift and superior counter-engagement by the security team. The overwhelming response forced the criminals to abandon their position with suspected gunshot injuries.

A post-operation sweep led to the recovery of a neutralised suspect, one AK-49 rifle, and 32 rounds of live ammunition.

“This successful operation underscores the Command’s enhanced kinetic capability and reinforced rapid-response strategy under the leadership of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM.

The Command assures the public of sustained offensive operations across all identified flashpoints to maintain safety and security statewide.”