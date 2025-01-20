Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has achieved remarkable success in its intelligence-led operations, thwarting multiple bandit attacks and intensifying efforts against human trafficking and illegal baby factories.

The Force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi who made this known on Monday said these proactive measures are part of its renewed commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety nationwide.

According to the report, the police operatives of the Kogi States successfully disrupted a strategic meeting of armed bandits in Budon forest on January 18, 2025.

Acting on credible intelligence, the officers engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, resulting in the neutralization of one bandit and the arrest of four others.

Several items, including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 rounds of live ammunition, and two motorcycles, were recovered during the operation.

Similarly, in Katsina State, police operatives responded swiftly to a distress call reporting a planned attack on Ruwan Doruwa Village in Dutsinma Local Government Area.

READ ALSO:

Security forces intercepted the armed bandits en route to the village and engaged them in a gunfight.

This confrontation led to the neutralization of seven bandits, with others fleeing the scene.

The operatives also recovered 109 livestock believed to have been rustled by the criminals.

In a significant breakthrough against human trafficking, the Police Force rescued 207 abducted children in coordinated operations across the country.

One notable success occurred in Ondo State, where a syndicate involved in child abduction and trafficking was dismantled.

Acting on intelligence about a missing child in Okuta Elerin-Nla, Akure, police operatives arrested three suspects: Abosede Olanipekun, Lukman Isiaka, and Sabira Izuorah.

Fourteen children, aged between one week and seven years, were rescued during the operation.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

It emphasized its dedication to intelligence-driven policing.

These operations not only neutralize threats but also disrupt criminal networks, reinforcing the Police Force’s determination to maintain peace and security in society.

Share

Please follow and like us: