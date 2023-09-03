Police Foil Attempted Robbery On Lagos Bank

…arrest one

The Lagos State Police Command has foiled an attempted robbery on a bank opposite Maplewood Estate, Oko Oba, Lagos.

The suspects were breaking the security doors to gain entry when men of the state police command stormed the scene to restore order.

The robbery was averted and a suspect was arrested.

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said “We got the distress call at 4:20 am and responded swiftly.”

A source in the area said the suspects who came with a vehicle were making efforts have break their way into the bank when police foiled their operation.

The source said immediately the robbers took to their heels but luck ran out of one of them who was arrested by the Police.

However, the police spokesperson said keeping Lagos State safe and secure is a task they are not relenting.