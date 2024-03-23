Police Foil Attempted Kidnap On Buruku-Kaduna Highway

The operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command thwarted the attempted kidnapping on the Buruku-Kaduna highway on Thursday, March 21.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna by the spokesperson for the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, saying the personnel’s weaponry drove the bandits to flee.

“On March 21, at 1300hrs, officers from the 47PMF attached to Buruku Police Station successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt by bandits along the Buruku-Kaduna highway.

“While conducting a routine crime prevention patrol along the highway, the vigilant PMF personnel spotted bandits near Corner Ugara and upon sighting the PMF personnel, the bandits opened fire, prompting an immediate response from the officers.

“In a display of remarkable courage and professionalism, the PMF personnel returned fire, effectively neutralizing the threat posed by the armed bandits.

“The exchange of gunfire forced the bandits to retreat into the nearby bush. Despite their attempts to evade capture, the bandits suffered fatal injuries during the confrontation,” he said.

He explained that Mr Audu Ali, the state’s commissioner of police, praised the mobile police officers’ bravery and prompt response in averting what may have been a catastrophic tragedy.

He urged locals of the vicinity to be on the lookout for unusual activity and to report it to the police right away.