Police Foil Attempt By Anyanwu’s Aide To Disrupt PDP NWC Meeting

Police from Wuse Division of the Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday, foiled an attempt by an aide of the sacked National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, to disrupt the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party.

The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, had on December 20 last year, upheld the High Court judgement that sacked Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary and ordered that Sunday Ude-Okoye should serve out his tenure.

The former National Secretary, however, appealed against the judgement at the Supreme Court and sought a stay of execution as well.

This was rejected by the court on Monday, which reserved judgment on the appeal.

But on Monday, Emmanuel Okoronkwo, an aide to the embattled former National Secretary, led thugs to the PDP national secretariat and blocked entrance to the party’s headquarters.

Some NWC members who gathered for the meeting and workers of the party were prevented from accessing the secretariat, forcing the party to invite officers from the Wuse police station to intervene.

Before the arrival of the police, however, the taff of the party overpowered Okoronkwo and handed him over to the police.

Some of the thugs who came with him were also arrested and taken to the police station.

Normalcy has since returned to the party, and normal party activities have resumed.

Reactions of the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba was still being expected at the time of filing this report.

