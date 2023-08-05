Police Foil Attack On Zamfara Community, Neutralise Bandits, Recover Firearms

The Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in foiling a planned attack by bandits on Muslim worshippers while observing Friday prayers at Kwata Village under Magarya district of Zurmi Local Government Council of Zamfara State yesterday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Yazid Abubakar, said in a press briefing on behalf of the Commissioner, that a distress call was made to the Police Operatives attached to 34 PMF, Hombe, deployed to Magarya axis in Zurmi LGA based on information that bandits had planned to launch an attack.

He further explained that the information was about five armed men on two motorcycles suspected to be armed bandits planning to attack Muslims during juma’at prayers at the said location. “On receiving the information, the Operatives mobilised and confronted the bandits, engaged them in a gun duel which lasted for an hour and as a result of that, one of the bandits was neutralised while others escaped to the bush with possible gunshot wounds.

“Two AK47 rifles, four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and Bajaj motorcycle were recovered at the scene while the Command continued in its pursuit of the suspects with a view to arresting and prosecuting them,” the PPRO said Earlier, Police Operatives attached to Zurmi Division, had acted on credible information that some group of armed bandits were planning to carry out attacks on Police formations in Zurmi Local Government Area.

According to the PPRO, on receiving the information, the DPO led a team to investigate the matter which resulted in the arrest of one 35-year-old Umma Zubairu of Rukudawa Village at Awala via Nasarawan Zurmi in connection with the planned attack on policemen at Zurmi Division.

He added: “During the interrogation, the suspect confessed that she has been working with bandit king- pin, ‘Dan karami Gwaska’ as his informant and was assigned to monitor police- men at Zurmi Division so as to attack the Division. “The suspect has been investigated and charged to court for prosecution.”