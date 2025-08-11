Police Foil Assassination Plot, Robbery Attack In Kwara

…Nab two suspects.

A prompt action by the operatives of the Kwara State Police Command, in conjunction with the local vigilantes of the Ilorin South Local Government Area, has foiled an assassination plot and armed robbery attack in Ilorin, the state capital.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in Ilorin on Monday, said: “At about 0900hrs on 10th August, 2025, operatives of the Kwara State Police Command, acting on credible intelligence from community security sources, responded to an armed robbery incident which occurred at Opeyewa Hostel, Eleko Area, Ilorin.

‎

‎”Prompt deployment and coordinated action between Police Operatives and Local vigilantes led to the swift arrest of two male suspects: Ishola Adeyemi ‘M’ of Ibadan, Oyo State and Ismail

‎Rafiu ‘M’ of Ibadan, Oyo State.”

‎

Exhibits recovered suspects, according to the statement, include 11 iPhones, the sum of N30,500, one WiFi device, two new long cutlasses, two pairs of slippers, as well as other personal effects.

The statement added: “During preliminary interrogation, the suspects admitted they were invited to Ilorin by one Qudus, alias “Tiny”, a member of the Eye Cult Fraternity, to eliminate a rival cultist. When the targeted killing failed, they resorted to robbing student hostels in the area.

‎

‎”The suspects, along with the recovered exhibits, have been transferred to the Anti-Robbery Section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), State Headquarters, for further discreet investigation and prosecution.

‎

‎”The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, commends the synergy between community security structures and law enforcement personnel, which ensured the immediate apprehension of the suspects.

The Command reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on violent crime and urges residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.”