Police Foil Armed Robbery Attempt, Kill One In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has reportedly killed a suspected armed robber while trying to rob motorists.

This was contained in a statement issued on issued by the State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The statement reads, “Police Special Crack Squad deployed to Ihiala by Anambra State Commissioner of Police weeks before Christmas has foiled an armed robbery operation and neutralised one of the hoodlums.

“The encounter with the gunmen occurred on the night of 12 January 2024 as they attempted to rob a middle-aged man of his vehicle at Ubiahuikwem, Ihiala.”

He further said, the robbers, on sighting the operatives, opened fire on the police, but the operatives professionally engaged them to avoid hitting the man being robbed.

“One automatic pump action gun and two motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

“The Commissioner of Police who expressed satisfaction with the tremendous work the Police Squad has charged them not to relent in flushing out all criminal elements out of Ihiala and neighbouring communities like Isseke, Lilu, Orsumoghu and Azia.

“He promised continuous logistics support to the Squad to ensure it fulfils its mandate,” he said.