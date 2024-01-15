Police Foil Armed Robbery Attempt, Kill One In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has reportedly killed a suspected armed robber while trying to rob motorists.
This was contained in a statement issued on issued by the State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.
The statement reads, “Police Special Crack Squad deployed to Ihiala by Anambra State Commissioner of Police weeks before Christmas has foiled an armed robbery operation and neutralised one of the hoodlums.
He further said, the robbers, on sighting the operatives, opened fire on the police, but the operatives professionally engaged them to avoid hitting the man being robbed.
“One automatic pump action gun and two motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.
“He promised continuous logistics support to the Squad to ensure it fulfils its mandate,” he said.