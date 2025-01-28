Police Foil Alleged Terror Plot, Recover Explosives, Weapons In Kano

Share

The Kano State Police Command said it has recovered explosives and dangerous weapons allegedly planned to be used during the just-concluded National Tijjaniyya Maulud in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo-Garba, who spoke in Kano yesterday said that the explosives were reportedly recovered at Tokarawa village of Gezawa Local Government Area.

He said that the command had made a significant breakthrough in maintaining peace and security in the state. Dogo-Garba explained that the recovered explosives and weapons were allegedly planned to be used during the just-concluded event.

He said that the police, in collaboration with state agencies, foiled the terror plot and recovered the explosives reportedly intended for use during the Maulud.

Dogo-Garba started the police have commenced an intensive investigation to identify those behind the alleged botched plot. “This proactive measure demonstrates the commitment of the Kano State Police Command to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors alike,” the CP said.

Dogo-Garba said the command had also arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping and killing of Alhaji Atiku Mu’azu, a 64-year-old resident of Janbulo Quarters, Kano.

The suspects, Abubakar Hassan, aka Captain, Adamu Adam, and Alhaji Hamisu aka Bakin Bross, were nabbed after a sustained follow-up and intelligence-led operation.



