Police Flood Alkaleri With Joint Forces Over Renewed Bandit Threat

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the massive deployment of joint security personnel to parts of Alkaleri Local Government Area following renewed security threats in some border communities.

Briefing journalists on Thursday at the State Police Headquarters along Yandoka Road, Bauchi, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, said the deployment followed a detailed security assessment of Gwana, Digare and Kafin Duguri communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Sani Omolori Aliyu, SP Habib explained that the operation involved collaboration with sister security agencies to suppress criminal activities linked to banditry and kidnapping.

He noted that the affected border communities had experienced persistent security challenges due to infiltration by criminal elements from neighbouring states.

The police spokesman, however, reassured residents of Mansur town in Alkaleri LGA that the area remained safe and unaffected by recent incidents, urging displaced persons to remain calm as the situation was under control.

He added that enhanced weaponry and intelligence-led operations had been put in place to deny criminals any safe haven.

According to him, the combined efforts of the Police, Military, DSS, NSCDC and other agencies, with the support of the Bauchi State Government under Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, were already yielding positive results.