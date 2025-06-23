Police Flay Attack On Rivers LG Administrator

Share

The Police Command in Rivers State has strongly condemned the violent attack on the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Goodluck Iheanachor.

A widely circulated video shows the perpetrators allegedly coercing Iheanachor into resigning from his position, which occurred at the council secretariate on Friday.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace IringeKoko, told journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, that a full investigation into the incident had been initiated.

According to her, prelimi- nary finding revealed that about 30 assailants stormed the council secretariate and assaulted Iheanachor.

She alleged that the attack was led by the administrator’s Chief of Staff, Mr Hector Ekakita, along with his Chief Security Officer.

“During the incident, the assailants physically assaulted Iheanachor, stole his mobile phones, and compelled him to sign a document purport- ing his resignation from office.

“They also made away with vital items, including both official and personal documents from his office,” Iringe-Koko stated. She further noted that the administrator was receiving treatment for his injuries and was currently in a stable condition.

She said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, has summoned Ekakita and other individuals implicated in the attack to report to the Police Headquarters for questioning.

Share