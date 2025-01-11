Police fix February 1 to enforce third party motor insurance

Share

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has fixed February 1, 2025, to fully commence the enforcement of third party motor insurance policy in Nigeria.

The IGP disclosed this during a visit to his office by the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, and his team in Abuja.

While affirming the importance of third-party insurance, he said Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle (Third Party Insurance) Act mandated all vehicle owners to possess third-party insurance before operating their vehicles on public roads.

He urged Nigerians to comply with the law, as violation is punishable by imprisonment, fines, or both.

He noted that the NPF remained steadfast in collaborating with all MDAs and companies in ensuring that the protection of lives and property of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains paramount.

The Commissioner had earlier congratulated the IGP on his significant achievements, particularly the establishment of the Police Insurance Bank Limited.

He emphasised the need for the assistance in ensuring public compliance with insurance laws.

He also requested support in the nationwide enforcement of compulsory third-party insurance, which provides substantial benefits to all road users.

