Take-It-Back Movement: Police Fire Teargas At Protesters In Rivers

Share

Following the commencement of the #Take-It-Back movement in Rivers State, the State Police Command has fired tear gas at protesters gathered at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt.

New Telegraph reports that the protesters were greeted by a heavy police presence when they gathered at the protest venue as early as 9 am.

The demonstrators told the policemen who warned them not to hold the protest that nobody can tell them where not to gather, as they are Rivers people.

READ ALSO

However, the Policemen gave the protesters a hot chase and beat up some of them, including newsmen reporting the event.

The protesters had earlier told the police that they had informed the police command of their intention to stage the demonstration in a letter dated April 3, 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

