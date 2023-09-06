There was pandemonium on Wednesday, September 6 after the operatives of the Nigerian Police Force fired tear gas at students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In a video that surfaced on social media, it could be seen as the officers of the Lagos State Police Command dispersed students of the institution who converged around the school to protest the increase in tuition. with tear gas.

New Telegraph reports that the National Student Union (Unilag chapter) took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on September 6, 2023.

Videos shared on social media, however, showed a throng of police officers patrolling the institution’s grounds and firing tear gas at placarded demonstrators who were demonstrating peacefully.

Students in the university also revealed that security operatives shot at them and arrested some of them for protesting against school fee increments.

The students were seen running helter-skelter while shouting at the top of their voices against the arrests made.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students had earlier warned the Department of State Services not to prevent students from exercising their rights to protest, saying it is a universally recognized human right.

The National Public Relations Officer of the union, Giwa Temitope, had said that the statement made by DSS on Monday that some politicians were mobilizing student leaders for violent protest against the Federal Government over socioeconomic matters was propaganda, adding that the protest would go on as planned.

Last week, a group, Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike, revealed that it would protest against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on September 6, 2023.

One of the leaders of the group, Femi Adeyeye, told journalists that the protests would go on as planned. “We’re all set, students are ready,” Adeyeye said.