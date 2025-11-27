Police Find 210 Rounds Of Ammunition On Zaria-Funtua Highway

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has found 210-rounds of 7.56mm ammunition along the Zaria-Funtua Highway.

The Command Spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, who made this known yesterday in Kaduna, said the ammunition was found by members of the public at Samaru area of the highway in Zaria on Tuesday and promptly reported to the police.

According to him, the police division in Samaru received a report from the public that occupants of a commercial vehicle (a black Volkswagen Golf), suspiciously threw a sack out of the vehicle on motion at Dogo Itace axis, Samaru, Zaria.

“The patrol team swiftly moved to the scene and found the abandoned sack, containing a total of 210 rounds of 7.56mm ammunition.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) alerted the other DPOs along the highway for possible arrest of the vehicle and the occupants, but to no avail due to late dispatch of the information.

“It is strongly suspected that the occupants of the vehicle sensed danger due to the heightened motorized and aggressive patrols, snap checkpoints embarked upon by the command,” he said.

He said the Commis- sioner of Police(CP), Rabiu Muhammad, urged the pub- lic to remain vigilant and provide timely information to the police . Hassan quoted Muhammad as assuring that a fullscale manhunt for the fleeing suspects had begun.