Police, FAAN Disagree Over Invasion of Akure Airport By Bandits

The Ondo State Police Command has faulted the claim by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that four suspected bandits were arrested at Akure Airport on Sunday.

The FAAN had, in a statement, claimed that four suspects were arrested after bandits on Sunday invaded Akure airport. It said the bandits were said to have pursued farmers from their farmland into the runway of Akure airport and were seen by Air Traffic Controllers inside the control tower, who alerted security.

The statement by Henry Agbebire, the Director of Media, claimed that the security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Air Force personnel combed the nearby forest, leading to the arrest of four of the bandits.

It said an air traffic controller at the airport and an eyewitness who narrated the incident said a woman and some young men were observed running from their farm behind the operational fence towards the edge of the runway, shouting for help as they had noticed some men on motorcycles.

“Apparently, they were being ambushed by men of the state police, Amotekun. They were eventually caught and taken away. Earlier, in response to a distress call that some suspected persons were seen behind the airport towards Eleyewo community, troops (AVEC officers, NAF, and the Nigerian Army) were in pursuit and one suspect was apprehended by joint security operatives. The suspect has been taken to the NPF area command for further interrogation.”

However, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebowale Lawal, said there was no security breach at the Akure Airport as claimed by the FAAN. He said only three suspects were arrested at different places in the Akure North local government area of the state.

In a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh refuted the report alleging that four bandits were arrested at the Akure Airport.

It read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Command wishes to state clearly that no such incident occurred at the Akure Airport, and there was no security breach of any kind at the facility.

“The Command, however, received credible intelligence from a concerned citizen regarding the activities of suspected kidnappers around the Eleyewo axis of Akure. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, operatives of the Command launched a targeted operation in the area, which led to the arrest of two suspects.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects are Kidnap Logistics Suppliers aiding kidnap activities within the state.

They have since made useful confessional statements that are currently aiding ongoing investigations and efforts to apprehend other members of the criminal network.”

The statement urged members of the public to disregard the inaccurate reports suggesting that bandits were arrested at the Akure Airport, as such claims are false, misleading, and capable of causing unnecessary panic.

Jimoh reassured residents that security around critical infrastructure, including the airport, remains intact and uncompromised.

He said members of the public are encouraged to continue with their lawful activities without fear and to always provide timely and credible information to security agencies.