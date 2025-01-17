Police Expose New Trend In Kidnapping Ladies

Share

...rescue 16 women in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered a new trend of kidnapping, called ‘Constructive Kidnapping’, where unsuspecting ladies are lured by kidnappers posing as Internet friends and lovers.

This sinister scheme has already caught up with 16 ladies from various parts of the state, who were fortunate to be rescued by the police.

In ‘Constructive kidnapping’, the abductor’s modus oparandi according to the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Olawale Ishola, is as cunning as it is ruthless.

Social media

The kidnappers it was learnt begin by tagging their potential victim as ‘friend’ on social media platform, establishing a false sense of acquaintance. Once the victim’s guard is lowered, the kidnappers invite them to Lagos, often under the guise of being romantic to the lady.

These kidnappers according to the police would send substantial amount of money, up to N500,000, to their victims, as well as cover their flight expenses to Lagos.

Upon arrival, the unsuspecting victims are taken to five-star hotels, where their phones are seized, and money transferred out.

The kidnappers then contact the victim’s relatives, demanding ransom and threatening them if their demands are not met.

The ladies are lured with different gifts such as money, shoes, wristwatches and others things in order for the ladies to travel down to Lagos to the supposed boyfriend, where they get robbed.

”It is Constructive kidnapping, because you have a scenario where a lady is lured from her safe space to Lagos by a group of boys or a single individual. They make it enticing by sending a business class flight ticket, N500,000, and booking a luxurious five-star hotel.

The victim feels like they’ve ‘arrived,’ unaware that it’s all a ruse. ”I’ve rescued at least 16 ladies from this trap. As soon as they arrive, the kidnappers mess the ladies up, seize their phones, transfer their money, and contact their relatives to demand more ransom, threatening to kill the victim if their demands aren’t met.

It’s termed ‘constructive’ because the victims unwittingly walk into the trap set for them. However, we’re always one step ahead.”

14-year -old

The Police boss also explained how a 14-year-old girl with an undisclosed identity who was reported to have been kidnapped, was traced to her boyfriend’s abode, with a baby.

“On January 8, 2025, a complainant reported that her daughter Anuoluwapo Victoria, 14-years-old left home to an unknown destination, that on January 9, 2025, she received a phone call and an account was sent for her to pay ransom for the release of her daughter.

“They have been sending money to the account until we were able to apprehend her and her boyfriend on Friday night, January 10, 2025. She was with a baby.”

Cynthia Osokogwu

On July 21, 2012, 24-year-old, Cynthia Osokogwu, who was the last child and only daughter of her parents, retired major-general, was murdered by a man she met on social media platform, Facebook Osokogwu who was a post graduate student then at the Nasarawa State University was lured to Lagos by one Nwanbufor, 37, whom she met on Facebook.

She was drugged and murdered in Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town, where she was lodged. According to report, Osokogwu, who owned a boutique in Keffi, the Nasarawa State capital, travelled from Abuja to Lagos to meet a man, who had told her that he had a business proposal for her.

On arrival in Lagos, she was picked up at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja to the hotel where she was reportedly drugged and strangled, while her assailants made away with her phones, money and other personal belongings.

After almost a month of searching for her, one of the culprits accidentally answered a call on her phone and the call was traced to FESTAC, where a missing person’s report was filed. Her corpse was subsequently traced to the morgue.

During the investigation, four people were arrested, they include Olisaeloka Ezike, 23, and Okwuno Nwabufor, 33; both of whom were identified as the Facebook friends.

Others are Osita Orji, the pharmacist who sold Ropynol to them and Nonso Ezike, who assisted in selling the deceased’s Blackberry phone.

Also, on October 22, 2024, a 23-year-old woman, Precious Yusuf, was found dead along the DLA Road in Asaba, the Delta State capital, after meeting with a male friend whom she met on a dating website called iHappy.

According to the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, Yusuf’s body was discovered on Thursday, October 24, along the road and the police was alerted.

Upon visiting the scene, her body was recovered, and a preliminary investigation was conducted to ascertain her identity.

Following the investigation, the PPRO disclosed that Yusuf had informed her friend on Tuesday that she was going to see a man she met on a dating site. The friend reported that she called her on Wednesday to say she was returning home, but that was the last time she was heard from before her body was discovered.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on October 22, 2024, she told her friend that she was going to see a male friend she met on the iHappy dating website. She left the house on October 22 to meet the young man at Coka.

“On October 23 at about 07:30 hours, she called her friend to say she was on her way home, and that was unfortunately the last time she made any contact, only for her body to be found the next day.”

It was learnt that a 21-year-old female student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Mojisola Awesu, was contracted by her friend to act as a girlfriend for another private university student at a party for the sum of N15,000.

The incident occurred on August 20, 2024, the lady was found dead at a refuse dump in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The incident was reported to the police.

The remains of the lady was found by some labourers at a refuse dump in the area, which prompted police operatives to visit the scene and recover the body, which was identified as Awesu, before being deposited at a morgue.

Gospel musician

Early this week the Nasarawa State Police Command arrested, a gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi, for allegedly killing and dismembering his 24-year-old girlfriend, Salome Enejo, a member of the National Youth Service Corps, for suspected ritual purposes.

It was learnt that the deceased was a corps member serving in Abuja before she was brutally murdered by the suspect.

The suspect, Ajayi, was apprehended by church members on Sunday, January 12, 2025, in Orozo, a community bordering the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Nasarawa State after he was found carrying a polybag containing the severed head of Enejo.

The victim was said to have visited the gospel artist when argument ensued between them and he killed her and severed the head.

The church’s Bible Study Teacher and General Secretary, Caleb Umaru, explained that a member had noticed Ajayi acting suspiciously near a river.

He claimed that the said member alerted others when Ajayi threw a bag into the river, which was later retrieved and found to contain his girlfriend’s severed head.

Umaru said, “It was just before the end of the service, around 11 a.m., during the final pledge and prayers. A church member, Brother Victor, opened his eyes during the prayers and noticed someone walking suspiciously by the river near the church, carrying a bag.

His movements caught Victor’s attention, prompting him to call over Brother Amos to take notice as well. “When he saw them, he threw a black nylon bag into the river, and when they enquired from him what he threw into the river, he said nothing.

After many questions that he didn’t answer, they left him and went back, but didn’t go into the church.”

Umaru disclosed that the suspect attempted to flee the scene after he was repeatedly asked to open the bag before he was chased down and apprehended in a farm area and before he was handed over to the police, who arrived at the scene just in time.

He added that further investigation uncovered the rest of the mutilated body inside the suspect’s apartment. “The suspect was found with a fresh human head, and when we got to the scene, we rescued him from being mobbed by the ones who accosted him.

“During the investigation at his place of residence, we found two sacks filled with the victim’s dismembered body. Her parents have been contacted and have identified her.

“The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital; he was injured when we rescued him. A thorough investigation has commenced.”

Police react

CP Ishola however, urged young women to be mindful and cautious while dealing with friends they meet online. He therefore, urged young women to be mindful of the friends they socialise with and to exercise caution, particularly when dealing with people they meet on dating websites and other social media platforms.

“I want to warn members of the public, especially ladies to be cautious when interacting with strangers online, advising members of the public to say something when they see something.

Share

Please follow and like us: