Police Eliminate Wanted Kidnap Kingpin, M-Kaze, In Rivers

Share

The Rivers State Police Command has eliminated a notorious kidnap kingpin, David Uzoma Kamalu, popularly known as M-Kaze, during a daring operation in Rumuji, Emohua Local Government Area.

Kamalu was killed in a fierce gun battle with officers from the Rumuji Police Division, who stormed his hideout in Rumuodogu 1 Community, Emohua LGA.

According to the Rivers State Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, the team also recovered one pump-action shotgun, two live cartridges, and various local charms believed to be used for protection and intimidation.

She stated, “In a daring operation on May 25, 2025, operatives from the Rumuji Division neutralized the notorious kidnapper and murderer, David Uzoma Kamalu, aka M-Kaze, and recovered exhibits from the scene.”

The operation, which began around 1 a.m., followed days of intensive intelligence gathering, highlighting the command’s commitment to using cutting-edge intelligence to dismantle criminal networks.

During the raid, police faced fierce armed resistance from gang members, resulting in a gunfight. M-Kaze was neutralized, while several other gang members fled, some with bullet wounds.

M-Kaze was a high-value target with a notorious reputation for orchestrating heinous crimes against innocent citizens. A bounty had been placed on his head by the then Chairman of Emohua LGA, reflecting the serious threat he posed to community safety.

He was wanted for his involvement in the gruesome murder and beheading of a local security operative, “Hunter Commander” Mr. Alete, in January 2025, as well as for multiple high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies along the East-West Road corridor that terrorized residents and commuters.

Investigation is ongoing, and efforts continue to apprehend fleeing gang members. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals with gunshot wounds to the nearest security agency.

All recovered items have been documented as key exhibits for further investigation and prosecution.

Share