Police Eliminate Notorious Kidnapper In Nasarawa

The operatives of the Nasarwa State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the elimination of a notorious kidnapper in the Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The Commnad Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and Superintendent of Police, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

According to him, the feat was achieved through a joint patrol team of its personnel, the Army, and local vigilantes, who neutralized the leader of a kidnapping and robbery gang operating in the area.

The items recovered during a search operation included one Beretta pistol without a bridge number and 12 rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

He added that one of his accomplices managed to escape with gunshot wounds, and a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

He said that the deceased had been evacuated to the Akwanga General Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Nansel said that Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police, commended the operatives for their professional conduct and effective collaboration.

He urged them to maintain the momentum in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the state.

“This achievement occurred on Friday, March 14, at about 10:00 pm when security operatives tracked down the suspect, known as Honor.

“He is a well-known armed robber and kidnapper who had been on the command’s wanted list for multiple offenses.

“He was intercepted near the Akwanga Central Mosque while riding a motorcycle and was fatally shot while attempting to evade arrest,” Nansel said.

