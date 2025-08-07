Police Donate N14m To Families Of Fallen Officers

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, CP Ahmed Musa, has presented a total of ₦14,120,491.70 to families of officers who died or were injured in the line of duty.

The presentation was made on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, as part of efforts to support and honour the sacrifices made by members of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the financial assistance was disbursed under the IGP’s Family Welfare Scheme, the Group Life Assurance, and Group Personal Accident Scheme. The gesture was described as a heartfelt show of solidarity and compassion, reflecting the police leadership’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel and their families.

Representing CP Musa at the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, DCP Umar Abubakar Sokoto, extended the Force’s condolences to the bereaved families. He also commended the IGP for his unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of officers across the country.

Reading CP Musa’s remarks at the event, DCP Sokoto said, “This is not just a cheque, it’s a message of remembrance and appreciation. Let it serve as a foundation for something meaningful, a legacy that honors the memory of our fallen heroes.” He encouraged beneficiaries to make prudent use of the funds.

One of the beneficiaries, Attahiru Sulaiman, expressed deep gratitude to the Inspector-General and the police leadership, assuring that the support would be used to secure a better future for their families.

The Sokoto State Police Command reiterated its commitment to the welfare of officers and the core values of service, compassion, and accountability.