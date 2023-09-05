Police dock two for dealing in adulterated products

Two men have been arraigned before Magistrate A. I. Adegbite.of a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly adulterating KG Bearings product, property of Coscharis Motors Plc. They were docked on a 2-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

The two men, Madubuko Paul and Nwabueze Egbe, alongside others said to be at large, were alleged to have committed the offence on March 10, 2023, at about 1000 hrs at No. 1-7, Coscharis Street, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos, in the Lagos State Magisterial District.

The two accused persons however denied the alleged offence upon their arraignment, following which they were admitted to bail by the court in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. The second count of the charge reads: “That you Madubuko Paul ‘m’, Nwabueze Egbe ‘m’, and others at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did adulterate KG Bearings product, property of Coscharis Motors Plc, and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 160 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015”.

In a related development, one, Onyebuchi Nwani, was arraigned on a two-count charge that bordered on adulteration. Part of the charge reads: “That you, Onyebuchi Nwani “male” aged 28 years, and others still at large, between January 2023 and June 2, 2023, at the Trade Fair and Idumota Areas of Lagos in the Lagos State Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: defrauding the public by adulterating, infringing, pirating KG bearings belonging to Coscharis, and, thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 325 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015”. Nwani pleaded not guilty and was equally granted bail.