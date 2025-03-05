New Telegraph

March 5, 2025
Police Disperse Pro-Natasha Protesters With Tear Gas

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Wednesday, dispersed supporters of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, as they attempted to access the National Assembly Complex.

New Telegraph gathered that the protesters gathered at the assembly gate as early as 8:00 am, coinciding with the resumption of plenary and the scheduled hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

Amid the protest, the officers deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd, citing the need to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order at the National Assembly.

The protesters are said to have now relocated to the Unity Fountain in Abuja to continue their demonstration.

The protest comes amid rising tensions following a February 20, 2025, clash between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements in the Senate chamber.

The disagreement led to her referral to the Senate’s ethics committee.

Last Friday, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and claimed she was being targeted because she rejected his advances — an allegation that has further fueled public scrutiny.

