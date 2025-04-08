Police Disperse Emergency Rule Protesters In Abuja With Tear Gas

Share

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) yesterday deployed tear gas canisters to dismantle a protest in the Maitama district area of Abuja.

The demonstrators, who had assembled to air their frustrations on the state of the economy and the emergency rule in Rivers State, were thrown into panic as tear gas plumes enveloped the air, forcing many to scamper in different directions.

The demonstration is part of a larger nationwide action led by the Take It Back Movement (TIB), and which was held in Lagos, Benin, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and some other cities. Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in 2023, Omoyele Sowore, led the protest in the nation’s capital.

“We have informed the political authorities that we will not accept any laws that infringe on our fundamental human rights. We will continue to speak out,” Sowore said.

“The police are aware that we are marching today. They claim to have their own event as well, but we’ve made it clear that theirs cannot interfere with ours. “We have also informed them that we are heading to the national assembly. If they wish, they can mobilise and march alongside us.

“In fact, we’ve told Nigerian police officers that the time has come for the people and the police to unite. Together, we can fight to improve both their living and working conditions. “Nigerian police are among the most mistreated globally, yet they continue to harm those advocating for their welfare.

We will not tolerate this any longer. “While we protest here, Tinubu is busy enjoying himself in France. We will not sit idly while the president continues to suppress our rights.

“We’ve also made it clear that the current Inspector General of Police, who is leading the programme at Eagle Square today, holds the position unlawfully.

“He has overstayed his tenure after 16 years in power. This is one of the main reasons we are marching today. No one can suppress a powerful idea. “As we march here today, similar protests are happening in Lagos and Port Harcourt. “These are just the early signs. Very soon, all Nigerians will rise up, and no force will be able to hold them back.”

National Coordinator of TIB, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the core demands of the protesters include the repeal of the cybercrime act and the end of emergency rule in Rivers state, which the group described as a “form of military dictatorship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration”.

The police had urged the organisers to shelve the protest while encouraging them to dialogue with relevant government institutions. The demonstration also coincided with the National Police Day celebration on April 7.

