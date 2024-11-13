New Telegraph

November 13, 2024
Police Dispel Rumour Of Bomb Scare In Jos

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) reported at Murtala Way, beside Old JUTH fence, sparked panic among residents early yesterday.

However, a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of plateau State Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, said the Police swiftly responded, deploying bomb technicians from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, mobilised the Anti-Bomb Squad and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) “C” Division to assess and neutralise the threat.

