Police Dismiss Portable’s Psychiatric Treatment Claim

…Insist He Remains Wanted

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed claims by controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, that he is undergoing psychiatric treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, insisting that he remains a wanted fugitive.

New Telegraph reports that Portable made this claim in a video on Tuesday, appealing to Nigerians and the Ogun State Government after being declared wanted by the state police command.

In response to his claims, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, stated that Portable must turn himself in for investigation.

“Portable will come and submit himself. He cannot be in the psychiatric hospital in Aro.

“Everybody knows that he is a wanted person. If he is in anybody’s facility, the police will not accept that. He is a wanted man.”

It would be recalled that Portable was declared wanted after allegedly leading a violent attack on three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office during an enforcement exercise in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

According to the officials, they initially met Portable’s father at Odogwu Bar, who informed them that his son was unavailable.

Shortly after, Portable allegedly arrived armed with a firearm and, along with nine thugs, launched an attack on the unarmed officials.

The injured officials managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

While nine of Portable’s accomplices were arrested, the singer reportedly fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.

According to Odutola, Portable repeatedly ignored formal police invitations to report for questioning.

“Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted,” she stated.

In a series of Instagram rants on Tuesday, Portable claimed he was being set up due to his support for Senator Adeola Solomon (Yayi), the lawmaker representing Ogun West Senatorial District.

He also reiterated that he is mentally unstable and has a medical history at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

“I fear the government. I am a Federal Government liability. I am a madman; I have medications that I usually take. You can confirm from Aro Hospital.

“I have a card that certifies me as one of their patients. I am from Abeokuta, and they are taking care of me there. I am not a thief; I help people around me without even looking at their background.”

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant on New Media to Senator Adeola Solomon, Damilare Oloyede, has distanced the lawmaker from Portable’s legal troubles.

Oloyede urged Portable to take responsibility for his actions, stating that name-dropping won’t help him evade justice.

“Portable should be responsible for once. Senator Yayi won’t help him in this predicament that’s purely a result of his irresponsibility, lack of decorum, and sheer display of lunacy (as confirmed by himself).

“How does one think name-dropping of Senator Yayi would help him evade justice after being declared wanted by law enforcement agencies?

“For the umpteenth time, Senator Yayi is a law-abiding public servant. He is a responsible leader to his constituents, followers, and admirers.

“Hence, he won’t, can’t, and will never tolerate irresponsible acts around him,” he added.

With the police intensifying efforts to arrest him, Portable’s legal troubles appear far from over. His claims of psychiatric treatment have been outrightly rejected by the Ogun State Police Command, leaving the singer with no option but to surrender or risk being forcibly apprehended.

