Police Dismiss, Declare Officer Wanted For Role In Bayelsa Judge’s Abduction

The Bayelsa State Police Command has dismissed one of its officers, Sergeant Obrientele Ebiarede, over his alleged involvement in the abduction of a High Court judge, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro. Ebiarede, a native of Foutorug- bene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area, was declared a deserter in accordance with Section 398(1) of the Police Act and Regulations 2020, after failing to report for duty for over 30 days.

The command confirmed that he is on the run. A statement on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, revealed that the dismissed officer allegedly provided logistical support to the kidnappers.

Investigations led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo uncovered that a motor- cycle used in the abduction was traced to Ebiarede. It was recovered during a raid at the residence of a key suspect, Emizibo Clement, also known as Obonor, in the Edepie area of Yenagoa.