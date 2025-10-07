Police Dismiss Claims Of Ungovernable Areas In Kebbi

Police in Kebbi State yesterday disputed claims by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that nine local government areas in the state are ungovernable and calling for a court boycott by members.

In a statement, spokesman SP Nafiu Abubakar insisted that insisting that no part of Kebbi is inaccessible or beyond the control of law enforcement or judicial authorities. Commenting on the reports on the abduction of Isiaku Danjuma, a lawyer, the police explained that the incident occurred in Ibeto, Niger State, outside Kebbi’s jurisdiction.

According to Abubakar, Danjuma, based in Kebbi but from Niger State, travelled to Abuja and was kidnapped in Ibeto after the return trip from an event in Abuja. While expressing concern over the abduction, the Command condemned what it called the N B A ’ s “blanket and far-reaching statements”, warning that such remarks could cause unnecessary panic, embolden criminals, and undermine ongoing security efforts.