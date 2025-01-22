Police Dismantles Criminal Syndicates, Recovers Firearms

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has recorded significant milestones in its fight against crime, dismantling multiple criminal syndicates across the country.

These achievements include the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and stolen property, as well as the rescue of kidnapping victims.

The force gave the update during a press briefing held at the Force Intelligence Bureau-Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) headquarters on Wednesday.

According to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the police arrested 179 suspects for armed robbery, 100 for kidnapping, and 152 for murder or homicide.

Additionally, 34 individuals were detained for unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 77 suspects for rape, and 110 for cultism.

The Force also rescued 302 kidnapped victims, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring public safety.

In terms of recovery, the NPF successfully retrieved 134 firearms and 1,012 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Other items recovered included 56 stolen vehicles and 15 motorcycles, which had been stolen by a notorious gang targeting farmers in Lagos and Ogun States.

The press briefing also highlighted notable arrests, including the apprehension of Muhammed Kabir, 36, and his gang members, Donald Okpere and Haruna Ibrahim, who impersonated military personnel to defraud victims of millions of naira using fake bank alerts.

Another gang comprising Sunday Okwo Ade, Monday Solomon, David Emmanuel, and Shakiru Badmus was also arrested for stealing motorcycles, with 15 recovered during their arrest.

The IGP reiterated the Force’s commitment to its core principles of safeguarding lives and property.

He assured Nigerians that the police would remain relentless in their pursuit of criminal elements, ensuring justice and enforcing the law as mandated.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, emphasized the importance of creating a safe environment for citizens to carry out their daily activities without fear.

He reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to adopt intelligence-driven and proactive measures to curb crime nationwide.

