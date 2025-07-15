Police Dismantle Human Trafficking Syndicates, Arrest 11 Suspects

In a move to combat human trafficking, the Nigeria Police Force has dismantled two major notorious human trafficking syndicates and arrested 11 suspects operating in the country.

A statement by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, said acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Zone-13 Police Command executed a precision-led sting operation, targeting a deeply rooted child trafficking and baby factory network.

He explained that the operation resulted in the rescue of multiple victims including children and pregnant women.

The PRO revealed that the operation led to the arrest of eight suspects from various locations including Uzoamaka Ani (27), Joy Madu (52) and Victoria Onodu Akasike (56).

Adejobi stated that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to active involvement in child theft, abduction, illegal child adoption schemes and the operation of unlicensed medical facilities functioning as baby factories.

According to him, their criminal activities were strategically spread across Enugu and Anambra states, targeting vulnerable women and children for exploitation and sale.

The NPF also said victims rescued include a seven-month-old infant, a four-year-old child, and two heavily pregnant women, all held under captivity in a remote village.

“Both pregnant women, identified as indigenes of Ebonyi State, were reportedly lured and held for the purpose of forced births and subsequent sale of their newborns.

The rescue was swift and executed without harm to the victims, who are now in safe custody and receiving necessary care,” the statement added.