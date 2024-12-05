Police Dismantle ESN Hideout, Arrest Key Suspects In Major Operation

Share

The Imo State Police Command said it has recorded a significant victory in its fight against terrorism with the dismantling of a notorious hideout in Aku, Okigwe Local Government Area, linked to the Eastern Security Network (ESN) under a commander, known as “Gentle.”

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, announced the breakthrough yesterday, saying the week-long operation resulted in the arrest of key suspects and enhanced security across the state.

“We urge residents to continue providing actionable intelligence to support ongoing security efforts against criminal elements,” CP Danjuma stated, emphasising the importance of public cooperation in sustaining peace and safety in Imo State.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Affairs, Brig. Gen. Joseph Ogbonna (Rtd.), reassured the residents of Aku of the government’s commitment to their safety. He urged them to return to their community and collaborate with security agencies, promising adequate logistics for their protection.

The operation also saw the involvement of top security officials, including Brigadier General U.A. Lawal, Commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, and the Director of the Department of State Services.

