Police Discover Kidnappers’ Underground Cell In Ondo

Security operatives, including police officers and local vigilantes, have uncovered an underground cell used by kidnappers to detain their victims in Epinmi-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Two suspects in their twenties were arrested during the operation, and several weapons and charms allegedly used in criminal activities were recovered.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to him, “Sequel to credible intelligence received at about 00:30 hours on June 18, 2025, operatives of the Epinmi Vigilante Group apprehended one Arohunmolase Idowu (25), of No. 14 Araromi Isalu Quarters, Epinmi Akoko. The suspect was found loitering suspiciously at odd hours and could not provide a satisfactory explanation for his movements.”

Following the alert, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Isua mobilized a joint team of police operatives and personnel from sister security agencies to investigate further.

“Acting on information obtained during preliminary interrogation, the team arrested another suspect, Bada Tosin (26), also from Epinmi Akoko,” Ayanlade added.

The suspects subsequently led the operatives to a secluded building hidden in the bush. Upon searching the premises, the security team discovered two locally-made dane guns, four cutlasses, four axes, assorted charms, and other dangerous weapons.

Notably, the team found a deep pit inside the building, believed to have been used as a holding cell for kidnap victims.

Ayanlade said both suspects and the recovered exhibits have been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for a discreet and thorough investigation.

