Police Discover Kidnappers’ Underground Cell In Ondo, Arrest 2

Security operatives, including police and vigilantes, have discovered an underground cell where victims of kidnapping are kept in Epinmi-Akoko in the Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Also, the joint security operatives arrested two persons in their twenties and recovered weapons and charms used for their operations.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said the two suspected criminals, Idowu Arohunmolase Idowu and Tosin Bada, were arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Ayanlade, in a statement yesterday said, “Sequel to credible intelligence received at about 0030hrs on June 18, operatives of the Epinmi Vigilante Group apprehended one Arohunmolase Idowu (25 years), of No.14 Araromi Isalu Quarters, Epinmi Akoko.

The suspect was found loitering suspiciously at odd hours and could not give a satisfactory account of his movements.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Isua promptly mobilised a joint team comprising police operatives and personnel from sister security agencies.

“Acting on information obtained during preliminary interrogation, the team arrested another suspect, Bada Tosin (26 years), also of Epinmi Akoko.”

Ayanlade said the suspects subsequently led the operatives to a secluded building in the bush and upon searching the premises, two locally-made dane guns, assorted charms, four cutlasses, four axes, and other dangerous weapons were recovered.

Ayanlade said the joint security operation discovered a deep pit located inside the building, strongly suspected to have been used to confine kidnapped victims.

The police spokesman said suspects and recovered exhibits have been transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit for discreet investigation.

