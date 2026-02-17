Police Discover Body Of Beheaded Man In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Monday discovered the body of a beheaded man along the Yenigwe area of Igbogene Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

According to the Police, the deceased, identified as Ebi Doudou, 30, also known as “Npotor (Nois),” a native of Amassoma Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, was alleged to be a member of a cult group known as the Greenlanders. He was reportedly attacked and beheaded by suspected members of the Bobos cult group.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Daniel Iyamah Edobor, has ordered an immediate manhunt for the killers. The police have deployed Operation Puff Adder, led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo, to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Though an autopsy has yet to be conducted, preliminary findings on Monday night revealed that the deceased had been beheaded, with his penis and testicles also severed.

Relatives of the deceased have appealed to Operation Puff Adder to urgently assist the family and the Amassoma Community in apprehending the perpetrators. The police have reportedly identified key suspects, including a notorious cultist residing in Swali Community.

According to intelligence reports, the killing and beheading of Ebi Doudou in Yenigwe may have been in protest against a peace accord initiated by the Police under Commissioner Daniel Iyamah. Upon resumption of duty, CP Iyamah was confronted with two cult-related killings in December 2025 and January 2026. He subsequently summoned known cult leaders, warned against disorderly conduct, and demanded that perpetrators of the killings be handed over to the police.

Sources said that the peace accord angered some deviant elements, including a key suspect in Swali Community, who is already wanted by Operation Puff Adder following the discovery of two pump-action guns at his residence during a tactical raid last year.

He allegedly instructed another dissident zonal leader of the Bobos group to disobey the peace accord and attack rival groups in his domain.

Ebi Doudou was reportedly one of the first victims of this renewed cult violence, as he was attacked while visiting Etegwe and brutally beheaded by members of the Bobos group.