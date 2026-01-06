Police Detain Woman Over Cyber Bullying Allegations In Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has detained a 42-year-old woman, Eucharia Ogochukwu, over alleged criminal conspiracy, cyber bullying and defamation in Awka.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Awka.

“Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad arrested a female suspect, Eucharia Ogochukwu, aged 42, at about 3.20 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025,” Ikenga said.

He said the arrest followed allegations of criminal conspiracy, cyber bullying and defamation against a senior police officer who previously served in the command.

Ikenga said preliminary findings showed the suspect allegedly coordinated online activities aimed at damaging the reputation of an Assistant Commissioner of Police. “During interrogation, the suspect made useful statements, while investigations continue to identify and arrest other persons connected with the incident,” he added.