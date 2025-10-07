Police Detain Suspected Kidnappers For Killing Woman In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has detained suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction and killing of one Miss Favour Francis of Ombi Anzaku Community in Lafia Local Government Area. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, said this in a statement yesterday in Lafia.

He explained that the feat was part of the command’s unrelenting efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and make it safe for everyone to go about their businesses without fear. He explained that the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Ambana Village of Lafia arrested two suspects, names withheld, in connection with the attack on Sunday, Oct. 5, about 8:30p.m and handed them over to the police.

The police spokesperson explained that the incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 3, about 10:00 pm, but was not reported to the police immediately. “Upon receipt of the suspects, Shettima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police in the state, ordered operatives of the command tactical unit to swiftly launch an investigation.

“The investigation by the team led to the further arrest of one suspect in Angwan Nunku, Lafia. “The suspect later led opera- tives to the location where their locally made rifle, five live car- tridges, and the knife used in stab- bing the victim were concealed,” Nansel added.