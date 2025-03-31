Police Detain Suspect Over Killing Of Vigilance Member On Emir Sanusi’s Entourage In Kano

Share

The Kano State Police Command has detained a 20-year-old suspect from Sharifai Quarters over alleged attack and killing of vigilance members on the entourage of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II after the Eid prayers.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this yesterday in Kano.

He said the incident occurred during the entourage of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II Eid prayers yesterday, at about 12:40 pm Kiyawa said the suspect along with others currently at large, allegedly stabbed Surajo Rabiu, a vigilance member from Sabon Titi Jaba Quarters, who later succumbed to his injuries.

“Another vigilance member, Aminu Suleman of Kofar Mata Quarters, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

“The police have launched an investigation and invited Shamakin Kano, Alhaji Wada Isyaku, for questioning.” The command reaffirmed its ban on all forms of Durbar celebrations, warning that violators would face decisive action.

It cautioned against thuggery (Daba) and acts that threatened public peace, vowing to arrest and prosecute offenders. The command urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with authorities to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

