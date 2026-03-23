Police Detain Suspect Over Alleged Rape, Attempted Murder Of Pregnant Woman

The Police in Enugu State have detained 24-year-old Desmond Ugwu over alleged attempted murder and rape of a pregnant woman in Affa community, Udi LGA.

This is contained in a statement yesterday in Enugu by the Com- mand’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe. Ndukwe said the 30-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld, had on March 14 taken a short walk home from a neighbour’s house.

He said the familiar route was a quiet track road in Amokwo-Affa, Udi LGA. He added: “But what should have been a routine return turned into a terrifying ordeal. “Unaware she was being fol- lowed, she was suddenly attacked from behind by the suspect, who was armed with a cutlass.

“He forced her to the ground, gripped her neck in a bid to strangle her, and covered her mouth to silence her cries. “She was then dragged into an uncompleted building, where he threatened to kill her if she re- sisted before forcefully raping her.”

Ndukwe said the victim reported the incident about 6:15 a.m. on March 15, prompting swift police action. He said operatives of the Affa Police Division promptly mobilised and detained the suspect. The spokesman said the victim was immediately taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“The scene was processed, leading to recovery of exhibits, including the cutlass and clothing bearing suspected blood and seminal stains.

“The suspect has confessed, while the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, has ordered a thorough investigation,” Ndukwe said. He added that the suspect would be promptly arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.