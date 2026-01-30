Police Detain Officer Who Shot Man Dead In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Nwanchor Uwaezuruike ‘m’ by its officer, confirming that the personnel is currently in custody.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu yesterday in Abakaliki. The statement quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Adaku Uche-Anya, as saying that the command had commenced a comprehensive investigation into the fatal shooting.

Uche-Anya disclosed that the incident occurred on Jan. 27 at about 10:30 pm around Hariz Filling Station. “Preliminary reports indicate that the operatives of the Command attached to the Central Police Station, Abakaliki, while on rouPolice tine patrol around the Spera-in-Deo Flyover, responded to a distress call when one of the officers unprofessionally shot in the air.

“Regrettably, the bullet struck a motorcycle rider who has been identified as Nwanchor Uwaezuruike ‘m’. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was later confirmed dead. “Following the incident, the officers involved have been taken into custody.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DC, SCID) to carry out a thorough, impartial and professional investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.