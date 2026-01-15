Police Detain Masquerade Over Alleged Attack In Anambra Community

The Anambra State Police Command said it has detained a masquerade, allegedly involved in unprovoked violent attacks on residents of Awgbu Community in Orumba North LGA of the state.

In a statement in Awka and made available to newsmen yesterday, the command’s Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the incident happened on Monday.

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public, especially the people of Anambra and other concerned persons, that it has taken into custody the masquerade involved in the unprovoked and violent attacks on innocent citizens.

“The act led to a breach of public peace in Awgbu, Orumba North LGA. “The suspect is currently in police custody, and investi- gations are ongoing to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice,” Ikenga added.

He described the conduct by the masquerade, as seen in the viral video currently in circulation, as “unacceptable, unlawful, and would not be tolerated under any guise”.