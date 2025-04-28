Police Detain Boy, 16, With Pistol In Lagos

Share

Operatives of the Police Command in Lagos State have detained a 16-year-old boy over alleged illegal possession of a pistol in Ebute-Ero area of Lagos.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Sunday. Hundeyin said the suspect was apprehended following a tip-off from concerned residents.

Kudos to observant Lagosians who noticed a 16-yearold with firearm and dis creetly alerted Ebute-Ero Police Division. “The police searched his house and recovered a locally fabricated firearm and an unexpended cartridge.

One more firearm off the streets,” he said. According to Hundeyin, investigation into the case is in progress. He urged Lagos residents to always “say something, when you see something”.

