Police Detain Anti-Cult Operative Over Death Of Nurse In Delta

Share

The Delta State Police Command said it has detained an operative of an Anticult Vigilance Group in connection with the shooting to death of an auxiliary nurse in Okpanam Community, near Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim, Isioma Nwayalani, 19, was allegedly killed by a stray bullet from the gun-wielding operative, whose identity has yet to be disclosed.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the tragic incident to newsmen yesterday in Asaba, said that the suspect had been caught and presently in police custody.

“Yes, the unfortunate incident is confirmed and we are investigating to unravel the circumstances behind the shooting. “When the police are through with their investigations, we will update you with the necessary information,” he said.

Eye-witness account said that the deceased was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by the suspect, who was shooting recklessly along with his colleagues, after they returned from a burial in Agbor.

The account further said that the deceased, who worked in a patent medicine store on the ground floor of the building housing the anti-cult office, was hit in the hand and part of her stomach.

“Usually, whenever they went out for a burial or any celebration and come back, they will start shooting to herald their return.

“So, that Saturday, at about 6.30pm when they returned and began to shoot, the deceased and her colleague, who were outside, started running back to their store for safety. “Unfortunately, she was hit on her hand and part of her stomach,” the account added.

It was further learnt that the suspect quickly carried the girl into their vehicle and she was rushed to the Delta State Specialist Hospital, near Midwifery, Okpanam, where she later gave up the ghost around 7.30pm.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

