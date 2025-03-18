Police Detain Alleged Prime Suspect In Ogun Community Killing, Family Calls For Proper Probe

Share

The alleged prime suspect in the attack and killing of a resident of Ogun State, Elijah Adeogun, has been detained by the police at Zone 2 Police Command.

Elijah was reportedly taken to Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, last Friday by a retired commissioner of police, who had assured him that he would be released that same day.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had last week directed the AIG in charge of Zone 2 to ensure proper investigations into the killings in the Ogun community.

The suspect reportedly got a hint that he was about to be declared wanted, when he contacted the retired senior police officer for assistance.

A video where some members of the gang of perpetrators that invaded the Ogun community with large arms and ammunition is already in the possession of the police at Zone 2 with some of the suspects in the video arrested.

This is just as the family of the deceased boy, Saheed Shoboyejo, has called on the police to ensure a proper forensic investigations into the involvement of Elijah and other arrested suspects.

The image maker in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, CSP Umma Ayuba confirmed that Elijah was in the custody of the police and that efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

Counsel to the family, Barrister Olayinka Sanni, commended the Inspector General of Police and the police at Zone 2 for “demystifying” the killer terror group, but noted that there is much work to be done.

The lawyer said : “We want to appreciate the Inspector General of Police on his directives that led to the arrest of the alleged murderer. “We also want to a forensic investigation into those supplying him guns and those who are behind him.

“We want him to prosecuted, we also want to urge the IGP to warn those in charge of the case not to compromise the matter.

“We want to appreciate the IGP for his efforts so far. We don’t want him to be released, because if released he is going to do worse, because the suspect is a deadly criminal.”

