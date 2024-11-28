Police Detain 40 Year Old Man For Alleged Rape Of Minor In Edo

Share

The Edo State Police Command has detained 40 yearold Monday Obakpian, for alleged rape of a 14 year-old girl. The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Benin.

He said that Obakpian, a resident of Odo quarters in Ibillo, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, lured the girl into his room under the guise of sending her on an errand.

According to Yamu, the suspect took advantage of the situation and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. The police spokesperson said it took the effort of a neighbour to call the Police when he heard the victim screaming from the suspect’s room.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court. “The command, in the spirit of this year’s theme for the campaign against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), “Safety, everywhere and always” is calling on each one of us to contribute in preventing or stopping such violence, especially against women and girls.

