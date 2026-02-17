Police Detain 30 Suspected Drug Dealers In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has detained 30 suspected drug dealers in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo yesterday, stated that the command had intensified its intelligence-driven and sustained crackdown on dealers of Indian hemp and other illicit substances across the state.

“No fewer than 30 suspects are currently in custody while 20 will be charged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations. “The coordinated raids in various identified flashpoints have resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of significant quantities of suspected prohibited drugs,” John said.

The PPRO added that the operations were strategically planned and simultaneously executed in known criminal hideouts following actionable intelligence. She said the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, directed that the fight against drug trafficking and distribution be sustained without interruption.