Police Detain 2 Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Firearm In Imo

The Imo State Police Command said it has detained two suspected armed robbers and recovered a pistol and seven rounds of live ammunition.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Owerri. Okoye said that the suspects were arrested by operatives from Orji Division and the Command’s AntiKidnapping Unit, following a distress call in Owerri on Wednesday.

The Command’s spokesman said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was washing his car at a car wash located at Mangrove, Aladinma, when the suspects approached him, robbed him of his gold chain at gunpoint, and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

“The victim, however, pursued the suspects in his vehicle and succeeded in knocking them down. “They were subsequently overpowered and beaten by an angry mob before police operatives arrived at the scene and took them into custody.

“The suspects were rushed to police medical centre for medical attention but would be arraigned for the appropriate criminal charges at the earliest possible time.” Okoye commended the prompt response of operatives and the cooperation of members of the public.