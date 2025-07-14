Police Detain 2 Robbery Suspects With Stolen Vehicle In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has arrested two robbery suspects in the early hours of Saturday while trying to escape with a vehicle they snatched at gunpoint in Lafia, the state capital.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the command’s spokesman disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lafia.

According to him, the feat was yet another breakthrough in its relentless fight against crime through prompt response to distress calls.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of B-Division Lafia had received a distress call about the robbery incident around Shinge by Railways Quarters in Lafia around 3:00am on Saturday.

“The suspects, operating as a gang, reportedly carted away a Toyota Corolla with registration number GRU 106 AE, along with a Jincheng motorcycle. “In a swift and coordinated response, the DPO and his patrol team mobilised to the scene immediately.

“Acting on intelligence, they intercepted the suspects – Basiru Lawal and Dahiru Mohammed at Jibo Filling Station along Jos Road, Lafia in possession of the stolen Toyota Corolla.”

Nansel said that efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing gang members and recover the stolen motorcycle.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, has commended the swift response and professionalism of the officers involved in the operation.

He reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens across the state.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police by promptly reporting suspicious movements and activities in their neighborhoods.