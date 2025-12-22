Police Detain 2 Robbery Suspects In Nasarawa, Recover Firearm

The Nasarawa State Police command yesterday, said it has detained two robbery suspects and also recovered a firearm and stolen motorcycle.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Lafia, said that police operatives attached to the Nasarawa Division, Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA), arrested the suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on December 20, at about 10:00 a.m. the suspects, armed with a locally fabricated firearm, attacked a resident of Foundation Area, behind Federal Polytechnic Staff School, Nasarawa, and dispossessed the victim of a Bajaj motorcycle.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects following timely infor- mation received by the Police, which led to their trail and subsequent arrest.

“During the operation, one locally fabricated firearm and the stolen Bajaj motorcycle were recovered as exhibits,” he said On behalf of Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, the spokesperson urged officers of the Command, to remain proactive and vigilant.