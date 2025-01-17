Police Detain 2 Robbery Suspects In Delta, Recover Ammunition

Share

The Delta State Police Command said it has detained two robbery suspects and recovered ammunition and other exhibits from them.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this yesterday to newsmen in Warri, said that the suspects were caught on January 3 by the command’s operatives attached to the Ekpan Division in Uvwie Local Government Area.

He said that the duo specialised in using tricycle to dispossess unsuspecting passengers of their belongings at night.

According to him, the Ekpan Divisional Police Station detailed operatives attached to the division to go out and ensure the suspects were arrested.

He said that the division took the measure, in the wake of several complaints by residents of Ekpan, Warri and environs on the activities of a syndicate, which allegedly operated at night as keke riders and rob their passengers.

Share

Please follow and like us: