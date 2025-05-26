Police Destroy Bomb Factory, Demobilise IEDs In Anambra

Share

The Anambra State Police Command and the Joint Task Force (JTF), have dislodged a criminal Camp at Isseke in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed this in a statement in Onitsha yesterday, said the Police-led Joint Security Team comprising the Army and Operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante conducted the sting operation on Saturday.

“During the offensive operation, a local bomb factory was destroyed, while assorted locally made improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered and demobilised.

“The Criminal Camp is one of the last strongholds of the secessionist group that was impregnable for over two years which the hoodlums used to wreak havoc in the state,” he said.

