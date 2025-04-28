New Telegraph

April 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Police Deputy Dead,…

Police Deputy Dead, 2 Shot In US Traffic Stop Shooting

One Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy was shot and another is dead following a traffic stop shooting on Saturday afternoon in Evans, Georgia.

CCSO Maj. Steve Morris told Fox News Digital two deputies were shot and one has died, but they have not yet released the names of the deputies involved.

Morris said the suspect has been identified as James Blake Montgomery, reports nypost.com.

No arrests had been made as of 9:30 p.m., but Morris told Fox News Digital Montgomery is “no longer a threat.”

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) told Fox News Digital troopers were assisting with blocking off roads and some troopers were at the scene, as of 9:30 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Titanic Survivor’s Letter Sold For £300,000 At Auction
Read Next

Weekly Wrap-Up: Q1-fueled Rally Powers N965.7bn Surge In Market Cap
Share
Copy Link
×