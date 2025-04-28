Police Deputy Dead, 2 Shot In US Traffic Stop Shooting

Share

One Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy was shot and another is dead following a traffic stop shooting on Saturday afternoon in Evans, Georgia.

CCSO Maj. Steve Morris told Fox News Digital two deputies were shot and one has died, but they have not yet released the names of the deputies involved.

Morris said the suspect has been identified as James Blake Montgomery, reports nypost.com.

No arrests had been made as of 9:30 p.m., but Morris told Fox News Digital Montgomery is “no longer a threat.”

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) told Fox News Digital troopers were assisting with blocking off roads and some troopers were at the scene, as of 9:30 p.m.

